Ifo institute head sees German recession due to coronavirus outbreak

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Ifo institute head, Clemens Fuest, speaks to local media

Germany
He says that he sees a recession in Germany due to the coronavirus outbreak and that the global economy is on a brink of a crisis at the moment.

The market certainly acknowledges that considering the moves we have seen over the past week or so, but we'll have to see how many more countries will step up their containment efforts to try and curb the virus outbreak from spreading further.

Italy is the latest country to go on lockdown and if the virus causes Germany or even the US to endure a similar fate, things could still get really ugly in due time.
ForexLive

