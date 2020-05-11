Ifo institute says 39% of German companies in the auto industry decided to cut jobs in April

Ifo institute remarks on their findings





They also note that 50% of companies in hotels, 58% in restaurants business, 43% in travel agencies decided to cut jobs last month. There isn't much else apart from the figures above so it is tough to get an idea of the magnitude of the job losses.





That said, without the German government's short-time work fix, the situation would definitely have been much worse - especially with regards to the unemployment rate.





In any case, I guess we can somewhat extrapolate that even the auto industry is modestly impacted but the bulk of the burden stays on the services sector; but we kind of already know that over the past two to three months anyway.



