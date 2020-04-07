Ifo institute says that German industrial production is set to plummet
Ifo says its index for production expectations took a dive in March
- Index fell from +2.0 to -20.8
- This is the most drastic slump since the survey began in 1991
- Assumes that this development is still somewhat underestimated as well
- Considering that most of the survey responses were received by mid-March
Just to note, we will be getting German industrial production data in just about 10 mins from now but they will pertain to February conditions - which should only be hampered by supply chain disruptions from China for the most part.
Hence, this suggests that March and April are going to see much worse conditions.