Ifo institute says that German industrial production is set to plummet

Ifo says its index for production expectations took a dive in March

  • Index fell from +2.0 to -20.8
  • This is the most drastic slump since the survey began in 1991
  • Assumes that this development is still somewhat underestimated as well
  • Considering that most of the survey responses were received by mid-March
Just to note, we will be getting German industrial production data in just about 10 mins from now but they will pertain to February conditions - which should only be hampered by supply chain disruptions from China for the most part.

Hence, this suggests that March and April are going to see much worse conditions.

