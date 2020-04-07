Ifo institute says that German industrial production is set to plummet

Ifo says its index for production expectations took a dive in March





Index fell from +2.0 to -20.8

This is the most drastic slump since the survey began in 1991

Assumes that this development is still somewhat underestimated as well

Considering that most of the survey responses were received by mid-March

Just to note, we will be getting German industrial production data in just about 10 mins from now but they will pertain to February conditions - which should only be hampered by supply chain disruptions from China for the most part.





Hence, this suggests that March and April are going to see much worse conditions.



