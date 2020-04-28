Ifo institute sees German economy contracting by 6.6% y/y in 2020

Ifo releases their latest forecast for the German economy

Germany
  • Sees economy contracting by 1.9% in Q1, 12.2% in Q2
  • Sees economy returning to pre-crisis levels only at the end of 2021
Much like before, I'd like to say that take these forecasts with a pinch of salt. Any economic forecasts right now are based on a set of assumptions that can easily change in a few days/weeks depending on virus developments.

As such, look at them as a means of gathering economic sentiment instead. In this case, Ifo estimates that things are going to be really bad in Q2 - which we already know - before improving as the economy gradually reopens in the coming months/quarters.

Let's see how all of this plays out and if it takes longer-than-expected to return to "normal" (if even possible) and how the virus trajectory develops as restrictions are eased.

