Ifo reaffirms 2020 German GDP growth forecast of 1.1%

The think tank says that a recession in the general economy is 'very unlikely'





2021 GDP growth forecast seen at 1.5% (previously 1.4%)

They do highlight that the German industrial sector remains caught in a recession but that isn't really news considering how dismal the PMI and factory activity data has been.





In any case, this does reaffirm some green shoots seen in the German outlook but we'll see how things go next year. Just remember, 2019 started with a similarly "bright" outlook too and look at where we are now.



