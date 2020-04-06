Ifo says export expectations in German auto sector are at their lowest since March 2009

Ifo shares their take on the recent doom and gloom









As long as lockdown and containment measures remain - and even if they are eased slightly - then any hope of return to economic normalcy within the next few weeks is misguided.







ForexLive

Not to mention the fact that once this is all over and done with, consumer behaviour will change drastically and likely to become more cautious over safety and financial reasons.

The market may be keeping more hopeful today but things like this will serve as a reminder that any path to a quick recovery is one that is still far away.