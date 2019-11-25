Ifo says German manufacturing is still stuck in recession

But notes that the signs are that business will be very good this Christmas





Expects Q4 GDP growth to come in at +0.2%

Essentially, it would appear that the manufacturing recession may have reached its nadir and that things could be looking up. But it is still early days no doubt.





Factory activity needs a more sustainable and meaningful boost if it is to escape recession-like symptoms but for now, Germany can still rely on strong domestic demand to keep its economy afloat as we look towards 2020.



