Ifo says German manufacturing is still stuck in recession

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

But notes that the signs are that business will be very good this Christmas

Germany
  • Expects Q4 GDP growth to come in at +0.2%
Essentially, it would appear that the manufacturing recession may have reached its nadir and that things could be looking up. But it is still early days no doubt.

Factory activity needs a more sustainable and meaningful boost if it is to escape recession-like symptoms but for now, Germany can still rely on strong domestic demand to keep its economy afloat as we look towards 2020.

