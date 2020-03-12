Ifo says more than half of German firms have been hit by fallout from the virus outbreak

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Ifo institute with their latest survey among 3,400 German firms

Germany
  • 56% are suffering from negative effects from the virus outbreak
  • 63% of manufacturing and trade companies said they were negatively affected
  • Problems from postponement of business trips, supply chain issues, lower demand
  • 96% of firms in the tourism sector, 79% in hospitality sector said they were affected
ForexLive
It is but a small sample size and I would argue that the negative implications don't just apply to one particular country. It is pretty much the same all across the globe and the impact is much worse on countries like Italy, Japan and South Korea.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose