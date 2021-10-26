Ifo says supply chain problems starting to have an impact on industry exports too

Ifo reports a fall in German export expectations for October

The reading fell from 20.5 in September to 13.0 this month, citing that supply chain problems with preliminary products are now having an impact on exports of the industry sector. The PMI reading last week didn't quite reflect the above trend just yet as October factory exports were still solid but it is something to take note of.





If this grows into a bigger issue, expect that to weigh more heavily on the German economy amid ongoing problems affecting output as well as rising cost pressures.