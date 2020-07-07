Ifo says that German industrial firms expect production to rise in the coming months

Ifo remarks based on their latest production index in June

The index rose from -19.5 in May to +4.3 in June, marking its second biggest increase with industrial firms in Germany stating that they expect a further increase in production over the next three months.





That is a bit of a positive takeaway at least. Do note that the German industrial output figures for May are due at the top of the hour and should show a decent rebound from April but overall conditions should remain more subdued relative to a year ago.