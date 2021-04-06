IMF boosts 2021 global growth estimate to 6.0% from 5.5% in January

Country numbers compared to January estimates:

US 6.4% vs 5.1%



Germany 3.6% vs 3.5%

France 5.8% vs 5.5%

Japan 3.3% vs 3.1%

UK 5.3% vs 4.5%

Canada 5.0% vs 3.6%

China 8.4% vs 8.1%

India 12.5% vs 11.5%



The biggest delta in all of those is Canada, which helps to explain why CAD has been the best-performing G10 currency so far this year.

