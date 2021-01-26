IMF boosts 2021 GDP forecast to 5.5% from 5.2%

Sees 2022 GDP growth of 4.1%

Forecasts 2020 contraction of 3.5% vs 4.4% in Oct

Cites 'exceptional uncertainty' about the outlook due to renewed waves and variants

Saw trade contract 9.6% in 2020. Sees rebound of 8.1% this year and 6.3% in 2022

Sees US 2021 GDP growth of 5.1% vs 3.1% in Oct.

Sees India growth of 11.5% vs 8.8% in Oct

Sees 8.1% China growth vs 8.2% in Oct

Eurozone +4.2% in 2021 vs +5.2% in Oct



UK +4.5% in 2021 vs +5.9% in Oct



Japan +3.1% in 2021 vs +2.3% in Oct



Canada +3.6% in 2021 vs +5.2% in Oct



First, how will restrictions needed to curb transmission affect activity in the near term before vaccines begin delivering effective society-wide protection? Second, how will vaccine-rollout expectations and policy support affect activity? Third, how will financial conditions and commodity prices evolve?



