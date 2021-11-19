IMF calls on China to address financial risks in 'clear and coordinated' fashion

IMF remarks on the Chinese economy after a consultation





China's fiscal policy should temporarily shift to neutral stance

Monetary policy should be accommodative

The recovery is well advanced but is unbalanced and momentum slowing

Downside risks are accumulating for the Chinese economy

China's regulatory tightening targeting has increased policy uncertainty

Slowdown is attributed to rapid withdrawal of policy support, lagging consumption recovery amid COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdown measures

Those are all fair points involving the economic situation in China but again, it must be pointed out that the priorities of the country have largely shifted.





The main focus now is on 'common prosperity' so one can expect a less of a "babysitter" approach when it comes to how Chinese authorities will handle the economy.





It's not to say that they are going to abandon their principles over the past two decades but there will certainly be less hand-holding at least.



