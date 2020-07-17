IMF cites important risks to the outlook for US economy
IMF on the US.The IMF is out with a series of headlines on the US economy as the coronavirus risks increase. They say:
- Cites important risks to outlook for US economy including resurgence in coronavirus cases, systematic increase in property
- Significant increase in US debt levels creates vulnerabilities; sees risk of extended period of low or negative inflation
- Repairing US economy will take prolonged period, further policy efforts needed to boost demand, support most vulnerable
- US should reverse existing trade barriers, tariff increases that are undermining stability of global trade
- US treatment of undervalued currencies as countervailable subsidy poses significant risk to global trading system
- Sees areas where US financial oversight could be tightened to further mitigate systematic risks
- US financial system has proven resilient, but crisis at early state and banks should continue to restrain capital distribution plans
The statements do not give a warm fuzzy feeling