IMF cites important risks to the outlook for US economy

IMF on the US.

Cites important risks to outlook for US economy including resurgence in coronavirus cases, systematic increase in property



Significant increase in US debt levels creates vulnerabilities; sees risk of extended period of low or negative inflation



Repairing US economy will take prolonged period, further policy efforts needed to boost demand, support most vulnerable



US should reverse existing trade barriers, tariff increases that are undermining stability of global trade



US treatment of undervalued currencies as countervailable subsidy poses significant risk to global trading system



Sees areas where US financial oversight could be tightened to further mitigate systematic risks



US financial system has proven resilient, but crisis at early state and banks should continue to restrain capital distribution plans

The statements do not give a warm fuzzy feeling

The IMF is out with a series of headlines on the US economy as the coronavirus risks increase. They say: