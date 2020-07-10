IMF: Cutting fiscal help too early will be more concerning than debt levels

IMF gives the thumbs up for governments to pile on the debt levels





Cutting spending too early could derail economic recovery

They're definitely not wrong in that sense but it also reaffirms the more or less global narrative that fiscal conservatism is dead. As much as the world would like to go back to thinking that mounting debt levels will eventually be repaid, that is not going to happen.





When the next crisis comes along, guess what? We'll be back here having this exact same talk again, only with even higher debt levels than before.



