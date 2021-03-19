IMF economist Gopinath: US stimulus package may cause transitory inflation...

IMF Gopinath speaks to US inflation

IMF Gopinath speak to US inflation saying:

US stimulus package may cause a transitory bump in inflation



But inflation is not going to last in the future That is the $24,000 question that will have to play out over time. The Fed is bullish on the economy and rebound, but the grand experiment is to let the transitory impact from year ago inflation effects, the recent move higher in commodities, the fiscal stimulus and the reopening to play out and then see where inflation lands.





The bond market will have a say in the storyline for the markets. The 10 year is currently down marginally at an .7068%,. The high yield reached 1.7477% earlier