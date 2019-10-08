IMF Georgieva says global economy is in 'synchronized slowdown', will cut forecasts
Comments from the new IMF leader:
- Expects nearly 90% of world is growing slower than a year ago
- Warns that IMF will lower global growth forecast next year
- Trade conflicts could slash global GDP by 0.8% by 2020
- Fiscal spending increases cannot work everywhere as global public debt remains near record levels
- German, the Netherlands and South Korea should increases spending on infrastructure
- Major downturn could put $19 trillion in corporate debt at risk of default -- 40% of the total in 8 major economies
That's not a good look. The new forecasts will come next week.