IMF Georgieva says global economy is in 'synchronized slowdown', will cut forecasts

Comments from the new IMF leader:

  • Expects nearly 90% of world is growing slower than a year ago
  • Warns that IMF will lower global growth forecast next year
  • Trade conflicts could slash global GDP by 0.8% by 2020
  • Fiscal spending increases cannot work everywhere as global public debt remains near record levels
  • German, the Netherlands and South Korea should increases spending on infrastructure
  • Major downturn could put $19 trillion in corporate debt at risk of default -- 40% of the total in 8 major economies
That's not a good look. The new forecasts will come next week.

