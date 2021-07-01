IMF's Georgieva says once a country gets to 50% vaccination rate it leads to significantly improved economic performance

Kristalina Georgieva is Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund,

Comments accompanying the latest from the IMF of projections for the US:
The US is a prime example of Georgieva's assessment, the economic bounceback is impressive indeed, with plenty of work still to do. Its a bit of a no brainer when you think about it, if people are not falling sick, perhaps being hospitalized and even dying ... once that threat is diminished, and accompanying fear ebbs, and lockdown and restrictions are relaxed, of course the economy is going to come back. An Australian state leader outlined pretty much the same thing yesterday as a path out of lockdowns:


