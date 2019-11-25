IMF: JPY real exchange rate is preliminary assessed as consistent with fundamentals

IMF weighs in with their thoughts on the Japanese economy and the BOJ





Japan's economic growth expected to be moderate

Inflation is to edge up but remain below BOJ target of 2%

There is a rising risk profile for Japan

That is due to rising economic policy uncertainty and increase in financial risks

More accommodative policy stance by other major central banks could see JPY rise

That will undermine BOJ's reflation efforts

BOJ should consider adjusting YCC framework

Suggests to shift 0% target to shorter maturity (currently 10-year JGBs)

Says that monetary and financial sector policies should be better coordinated

A bit of a useful summary to note on Japan as well as a brief take on the BOJ when you want to consider the more domestic factors affecting the yen currency.





I don't think there is really much else to talk about but one of the key lines there that may warrant more attention is the one where the yen may see more inflows if other major central banks start lowering rates further.





Pair that with a backdrop of a slowing global economy and uncertainty about the future of the US-China trade war, it's quite the perfect recipe for the yen to potentially make strides in the next one to two years.



