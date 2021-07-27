IMF leaves 2021 global GDP forecast at +6.0% with stronger US growth but weaker EM

2021 will be the strongest year since 1976

2022 GDP to 4.9% from 4.4%

US growth to 7.0% vs 6.4% in April forecast; 2022 at 4.9% vs 3.5% prior



Eurozone growth 4.6% vs 4.4% in April forecast; 2022 at 4.3% vs 3.8% prior

Japan 2.8% vs 3.3% in April; 2022 3.0% vs 2.5% prior

Canada 6.3% vs 5.0% prior; 2022 4.5% vs 4.7% prior



China 8.1% vs 8.4% in April; 2022 at 5.7% vs 5.6% prior



India 9.5% vs 12.5% in April; 2022 at 8.5% vs 6.9% prior



UK 7.0% vs 5.3% in April; 2022 at 4.8% vs 5.1% prior

Recent prices pressures reflect pandemic-related developments and transitory supply-demand mismatches

New variants and lockdowns could shave 0.8 pp form 2021 and 2022 GDP growth

Risks around the global baseline are to the downside due to vaccines rollout and inflation



Full report



The IMF said divergences in developed and emerging economies primarily reflects access to vaccines and continued fiscal support. The headline from the report was 'fault lines widen in the global recovery'.







Here's a comment on inflation:



