IMF spokesperson

The week or so ago the IMF lowered the global growth forecast by 0.1% as a result of the coronavirus (why even announce it).







A spokesperson is now saying that the IMF is likely to downgrade global growth in the next world economic outlook as a result of the virus.







He/she adds:

expects decision soon on impact of coronavirus on spring meetings of IMF/world bank. Issue under active review



The IMF is pretty much stating the obvious.