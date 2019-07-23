IMF lowers global growth forecast to 3.2% from 3.3%

The previous round of forecasts were in April:

2020 global growth to 3.5% from 3.6%



US to 2.6% vs 2.3% prior

2020 US growth 1.9% vs 1.9% prior

Eurozone 1.3% vs 1.3% prior

2020 Eurozone raised to 1.6%



China 6.2% vs 6.3% prior

2020 China 6.0% vs 6.1% prior

Canada 1.5% vs 1.5% prior

Germany 0.7% vs 0.8% prior

2020 Germany to 1.7% vs 1.4% prior



Italy +0.8% vs +0.1% prior

Advanced economies 1.7% vs 1.8% prior

Emerging markets 4.7% vs 4.4% prior

2020 emerging markets 4.7% vs 5.0% prior

World trade volume lowered to 2.5% vs 3.4% prior



Full report



In April, the IMF lowered its forecasts . Since October, this is the fourth downgrade in global growth and the statement said downside risks have intensified going forward, noting trade.





"The projected growth pickup in 2020 is precarious, presuming stabilization in currently stressed emerging market and developing economies and progress toward resolving trade policy differences," the report says.





They noted that fixed investment is particularly soft, even in places where growth has surprised to the upside. They note high inventories in the UK and US.





