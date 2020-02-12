IMF official - too early to assess coronavirus impact on economies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An IMF senior official comments via Reuters 

  • too premature to make assessment on quantitative impact of coronovirus outbreak on Asian economies
  • IMF managing director will discuss impact of coronovirus outbreak on global growth at upcoming G20 finance leaders' meeting
  • says coronavirus impact definitely poses increased downside risk to Asia especially on countries having close ties with China
  • China has room to take fiscal policy steps if its economy slows more, but we hope they stick with structural reform
  • Japan, if necessary, can do more fiscal measures to maintain economic growth





