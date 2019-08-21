IMF says monetary easing unlikely to make a lasting improvement in trade balance
Exchange rates can't do it all
The IMF is out with a blog post about the effectiveness of using monetary policy to weaken a currency and boost exports.
"One should not put too much stock in the view that easing monetary policy can weaken a country's currency enough to bring a lasting improvement in its trade balance," the authors write.
They estimate that a 10% decline in a country's currency improves the trade balance by about 0.3% of GDP in the near-term, largely via a contraction in imports. Over three years the effect is larger and hits an average of 1.2% of GDP.
One thing they highlight is that much international trade is done in US dollars. This slows and limits the effects of weakening the currency.