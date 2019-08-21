IMF says monetary easing unlikely to make a lasting improvement in trade balance

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Exchange rates can't do it all

The IMF is out with a blog post about the effectiveness of using monetary policy to weaken a currency and boost exports.

"One should not put too much stock in the view that easing monetary policy can weaken a country's currency enough to bring a lasting improvement in its trade balance," the authors write.

They estimate that a 10% decline in a country's currency improves the trade balance by about 0.3% of GDP in the near-term, largely via a contraction in imports. Over three years the effect is larger and hits an average of 1.2% of GDP.

One thing they highlight is that much international trade is done in US dollars. This slows and limits the effects of weakening the currency.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose