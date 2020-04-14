IMF sees global contraction of 3.0% in 2020, rebound of 5.8% in 2021

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest IMF forecasts

  • January projection was 3.3% growth this year
  • 2021 growth forecast at 5.8% vs 3.4% in Jan forecast
  • Warns that forecasts have 'extreme uncertainty'
  • Says a longer outbreak lasting through Q3 could cut another 3 pp of GDP
  • Second outbreak in 2021 could cut 5% from GDP
Some country forecasts for this year:
  • Japan -5.2%
  • China +1.2%
  • Italy -9.1%
  • German -7.0%
  • France -7.2%
  • UK -6.5%
  • US -5.9%
  • India +1.9%
  • Latam and Caribbean -5.2%

ForexLive
