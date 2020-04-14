IMF sees global contraction of 3.0% in 2020, rebound of 5.8% in 2021
The latest IMF forecasts
- January projection was 3.3% growth this year
- 2021 growth forecast at 5.8% vs 3.4% in Jan forecast
- Warns that forecasts have 'extreme uncertainty'
- Says a longer outbreak lasting through Q3 could cut another 3 pp of GDP
- Second outbreak in 2021 could cut 5% from GDP
Some country forecasts for this year:
- Japan -5.2%
- China +1.2%
- Italy -9.1%
- German -7.0%
- France -7.2%
- UK -6.5%
- US -5.9%
- India +1.9%
- Latam and Caribbean -5.2%