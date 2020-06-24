IMF sees 2020 global contraction of -4.9% vs -3.0% in April forecast

The latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund





January projection was +3.3% this year, April was -3.0%

2021 growth forecast is +5.4% vs +5.8% in April



So it's a bigger decline and a softer bounce. Not a great picture.





Some country forecasts for this year: Japan -5.8% vs -5.2% in April

China +1.0% vs +1.2% in April

Italy -12.8% vs -9.1% in April

Germany -7.8% vs -7.0% in April

France -12.5% vs -7.2% in April

UK -10.2% vs -6.5% in April

US -8.0% vs -5.9% in April

India -4.5% vs +1.9% in April

Canada -8.4% vs -6.2% in April



Australia -4.5%

Those are some ugly numbers.

Those are some ugly numbers.







