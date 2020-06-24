IMF sees 2020 global contraction of -4.9% vs -3.0% in April forecast

The latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund

IMF
  • January projection was +3.3% this year, April was -3.0%
  • 2021 growth forecast is +5.4% vs +5.8% in April
So it's a bigger decline and a softer bounce. Not a great picture.

Some country forecasts for this year:

  • Japan -5.8% vs -5.2% in April
  • China +1.0% vs +1.2% in April
  • Italy -12.8% vs -9.1% in April
  • Germany -7.8% vs -7.0% in April
  • France -12.5% vs -7.2% in April
  • UK -10.2% vs -6.5% in April
  • US -8.0% vs -5.9% in April
  • India -4.5% vs +1.9% in April
  • Canada -8.4% vs -6.2% in April
  • Australia -4.5%
Those are some ugly numbers. 


