IMF sees 2020 global contraction of -4.9% vs -3.0% in April forecast
The latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund
- January projection was +3.3% this year, April was -3.0%
- 2021 growth forecast is +5.4% vs +5.8% in April
So it's a bigger decline and a softer bounce. Not a great picture.
Some country forecasts for this year:
- Japan -5.8% vs -5.2% in April
- China +1.0% vs +1.2% in April
- Italy -12.8% vs -9.1% in April
- Germany -7.8% vs -7.0% in April
- France -12.5% vs -7.2% in April
- UK -10.2% vs -6.5% in April
- US -8.0% vs -5.9% in April
- India -4.5% vs +1.9% in April
- Canada -8.4% vs -6.2% in April
- Australia -4.5%