IMF says it still sees significant labor market slack in the US, will impact on wage and price pressure

The International Monetary Fund has raised its US 2021 GDP growth projection to 7.0% from 6.4% in April due to unprecedented fiscal, monetary support

raises 2022 US growth projection to 4.9% from 3.5% in april -US article iv review statement

US growth forecasts assume that biden's american jobs plan, american families plan are enacted in 2021 at size, composition similar to administration proposals

it sees significant labor market slack in the United States that should act as 'safety valve' to dampen wage, price pressures

proposed US federal tax and spending changes are aligned with past IMF policy advice

US should prioritize spending toward programs with biggest impact on productivity, labor force productivity, poverty reduction, reducing carbon emissions

US should introduce carbon tax or raise federal fuel taxes, scale back poorly targeted tax expenditures

it expects US inflation expectations to remain well-anchored





Headlines via Reuters. The IMF here is going along with the consensus at the Federal Reserve that inflation is transitory it would appear. I bolded the 'slack labor market' comment as it seems the most significant related to inflation pressures.