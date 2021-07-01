IMF says it still sees significant labor market slack in the US, will impact on wage and price pressure

The International Monetary Fund has raised its US 2021 GDP growth projection to 7.0% from 6.4% in April due
to unprecedented fiscal, monetary support
- raises 2022 US
growth projection to 4.9% from 3.5% in april -US article iv review
statement
- US growth forecasts
assume that biden's american jobs plan, american families plan are
enacted in 2021 at size, composition similar to administration
proposals
- it sees significant
labor market slack in the United States that should act as 'safety valve'
to dampen wage, price pressures
- proposed US federal
tax and spending changes are aligned with past IMF policy advice
- US should prioritize
spending toward programs with biggest impact on productivity, labor
force productivity, poverty reduction, reducing carbon emissions
- US should introduce
carbon tax or raise federal fuel taxes, scale back poorly targeted
tax expenditures
- it expects US
inflation expectations to remain well-anchored
Headlines via Reuters. The IMF here is going along with the consensus at the Federal Reserve that inflation is transitory it would appear. I bolded the 'slack labor market' comment as it seems the most significant related to inflation pressures.