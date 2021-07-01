IMF says it still sees significant labor market slack in the US, will impact on wage and price pressure

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The International Monetary Fund has raised its US 2021 GDP growth projection to 7.0% from 6.4% in April due to unprecedented fiscal, monetary support

  • raises 2022 US growth projection to 4.9% from 3.5% in april -US article iv review statement
  • US growth forecasts assume that biden's american jobs plan, american families plan are enacted in 2021 at size, composition similar to administration proposals
  • it sees significant labor market slack in the United States that should act as 'safety valve' to dampen wage, price pressures
  • proposed US federal tax and spending changes are aligned with past IMF policy advice
  • US should prioritize spending toward programs with biggest impact on productivity, labor force productivity, poverty reduction, reducing carbon emissions
  • US should introduce carbon tax or raise federal fuel taxes, scale back poorly targeted tax expenditures
  • it expects US inflation expectations to remain well-anchored

Headlines via Reuters. The IMF here is going along with the consensus at the Federal Reserve that inflation is transitory it would appear. I bolded the 'slack labor market' comment as it seems the most significant related to inflation pressures. 

