IMF: Tools like negative rates can be brought in to the UK
Comments from Georgieva on the UK:
- We are seeing second wave take hold in Europe
- UK GDP to fall 10.4% in 2020, grow 5.7% in 2021
- Continued UK policy support essential
- IMF supports additional UK fiscal push
- BOE should remain accommodative, should scale up bond purchases
- Tools like negative rates can be brought in after further understanding is developed on when they would be most useful
- Some adjustments in UK tax rates 'appears inevitable'
- UK faces downside risks
That's not a pretty picture for GBP or the UK.