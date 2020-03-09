IMF: Virus stimulus should be targeted for cash transfers, wage subsidies and tax relief

Governments need 'substantial' targeted measures to combat economic drag from virus

Rate cuts and monetary stimulus may instill confidence but likely effective only after business conditions normalize

Central banks should be ready to boost liquidity and other lending to small business

Governments should consider temporary loan guarantees

Is it just me or are temporary loan guarantees insane? If a business is struggling, banks are going to offload that so fast on the government and they aren't going to take it back. It's basically a bailout in camouflage.

