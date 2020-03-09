IMF: Virus stimulus should be targeted for cash transfers, wage subsidies and tax relief
Comments from IMF chief economist Gopinath
- Governments need 'substantial' targeted measures to combat economic drag from virus
- Rate cuts and monetary stimulus may instill confidence but likely effective only after business conditions normalize
- Central banks should be ready to boost liquidity and other lending to small business
- Governments should consider temporary loan guarantees
Is it just me or are temporary loan guarantees insane? If a business is struggling, banks are going to offload that so fast on the government and they aren't going to take it back. It's basically a bailout in camouflage.