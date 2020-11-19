IMF's Georgieva: Global economic recovery may be losing momentum, risks are very high
Comments by IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva
- Recent data show slowing momentum in services industries
- Global recovery continuing, but outlook remains difficult, prone to setbacks
- Delay in vaccine distribution could limit growth, send debt levels higher
A statement by the IMF ahead of the G20 meeting. It pretty much sums up the vaccine versus virus battle that is going on now in the market, nothing much else of note really.