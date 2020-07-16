IMF's Georgieva: Rising global debt levels are a serious concern

Comments by IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva





But warns against premature withdrawal of fiscal support

Monetary policy should remain accommodative

Global economy is "not out of the woods yet"

Second major virus wave could case further disruptions

Job losses, bankruptcies, industry restructuring poses significant challenges







Regardless, these high debt levels aren't going anywhere and when the next crisis comes along, we'll be back here talking about the same thing with zero lessons learned.

Some token remarks as a whole, but the headline comment is going to be an issue that is likely reverberate across politics and markets in the decade to come.