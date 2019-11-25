IMF's Georgieva: Trade truce is not the same as trade peace

IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva, weighs in on the US-China trade rhetoric





Says that they are closely monitoring US-China trade negotiations

What we hear from both sides provides us some reason for cautious optimism

I think that will be an important thing for markets to distinguish in the macro outlook for next year. We may get to a trade ceasefire for the better part of 2020 but it is only because both the US and China have their own domestic interests to serve.





Trump wants to be able to flaunt something during his election campaign while China wants a bit of a breather to try and stabilise its overall economy. In the big picture, this trade war may be one that could last for up to a decade.



