IMF's Lipton: We still see the global economy as sluggish

Comments by acting IMF chief, David Lipton





Sluggish growth raises concern that a response is needed

China's growth to slow gradually and more if trade dispute worsens

US economy has low jobless rate but no inflation pickup

All of Europe's policy levers need to be ready for use

IMF baseline scenario is not for the world economy to stall or fall into a recession

He's covering pretty much everything as he speaks in an interview with Bloomberg but isn't really telling us much that we don't already know. In case you weren't aware, Lipton is now the acting IMF chief after Lagarde relinquished her position on 2 July as she is nominated to head the ECB next after October.



