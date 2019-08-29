Imports from the US that appear more than once on China's tariff hike lists will be subject to the combined tariff rates
Via China media more on trade tensions, reporting on a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council
Imports from the United States that appear more than once on China's tariff hike lists will be subject to the combined tariff rates
If you follow the link it gives a bit of a run down on the tariff measures imposed by China, in summary.
Tell me the one about how trade tensions are easing again ….