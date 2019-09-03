Impressive turnaround for AUD/USD but it's a long road back

Aussie shakes off retail sales and the RBA



At the dawn of European trading the Australian dollar was threatening the lows of the year but it's had a notable turnaround and is now the best performer on the day.





Some of that was a flop in the US dollar on soft manufacturing data but Aussie shorts are also squaring up, perhaps on worries about a stronger Q2 GDP number later. The consensus is for a +0.5% rise, q/q.







The RBA held rates at 1.00% as expected and Lowe said the central bank will "ease monetary policy further if needed." The market is pricing in a 61% chance of a cut to 0.75% in October, about the same as a day ago.





Negative sentiment also came from retail sales, which fell 0.1% compared to 0.2% expected. However the first stage of tax relief -- a cash rebate -- is coming soon. There are also some better signs on real estate.







The other good news for the Aussie was that it posted the first current account surplus in 44 years.





There have been many false starts in AUD over the past year but this one is worth watching a bit more closely because it has come on a day of heavy volume and heavy news flow. Technically, the outside bullish day is nice but the pair needs to clear 0.6825 to make the shorts think twice.





