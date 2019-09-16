"In a nutshell' view from MS - room for AUD, EUR to rally

Via Morgan Stanley, a brief summary:

Fed's broad USD index … has room for further weakness

China's credit conditions seem to have improved on the margin, which in conjunction with a potential US-China mini trade deal, could lead to a better risk outlook in the near term. … allowing China-related currencies including KRW, AUD and EUR to rally too

Germany agreeing on a EUR40bn climate protection package spread over four years and EU finance ministers agreeing to simplify EU fiscal rules further support the post-ECB EUR.

MS like AUD/CAD for a 'trade of the week', targeting 0.9500 with stop at 0.8980





The last time AUD/CAD was at 0.95 was in May, so some patience may be required.



