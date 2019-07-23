In case you're wondering what's behind the abysmal UK factory data as of late

UK new factory orders are at their weakest level since the financial crisis

This comes as the Brexit stockpiling since Q1 continues to cause a backlash in export orders and you can see that divergence in the table above. As stock of finished goods rise, export orders tumble and this is part of the good ol' disruption in the supply chain that is feeding into the bullwhip effect that the economy is experiencing right now.





If you're wondering why is the downside so pronounced when the upside isn't as evident in Q1, I explained it back in April in the post here . But for easy viewing:





The issue with stockpiling is that it creates kinks in the supply chain as shown above. That is where we see fluctuations in demand be amplified, creating a ripple effect that destabilises production and the supply chain.



The issue with fluctuating demand is that the downswing period more often than not is more pronounced and tends to foresee a larger period than the upswing period. You would think that it should be a like-for-like counterbalance but the fact is consumer behaviour also plays a part in this and people tend to react more profoundly to fear than to good news.



In the bigger picture, this is bad news for the UK economy as it means that whatever positive factors will be masked by the fact that the bullwhip effect is set in motion while downside factors will only get amplified during periods where the economy is struggling.



In summary, this will make it harder for the Bank of England to also get a good read on the UK economy and that means any decision on interest rate hikes in the future will also get more complicated; that is assuming that Brexit is already out of the way by then.



