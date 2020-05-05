In something new, US, UK announce formal launch of trade talks

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Meetings being conducted virtually

In something new - and a way to try to get back to normal (?) - the US/UK have announced the formal launch of trade talks. Those meetings are being conducted virtually for the time being.  

The 1st round of talks to last from May 6 through May 15.

The formal joint statement says
  • Trade deal would help long-term health of our economies
  • UK, US free-trade agreement is priority for both nations
  • We will undertake negotiations an accelerated pace
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose