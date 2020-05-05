In something new, US, UK announce formal launch of trade talks
Meetings being conducted virtuallyIn something new - and a way to try to get back to normal (?) - the US/UK have announced the formal launch of trade talks. Those meetings are being conducted virtually for the time being.
The 1st round of talks to last from May 6 through May 15.
The formal joint statement says
- Trade deal would help long-term health of our economies
- UK, US free-trade agreement is priority for both nations
- We will undertake negotiations an accelerated pace