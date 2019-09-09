Index compiler MSCI buys Zurich-based climate research firm

MSCI publishes various stock indexes, such as the MSCI BRIC, MSCI World and MSCI EAFE Indexes. It does more than that, but the indexes are what makes them familiar to most.

The firm is buying a climate analytics firm to help investors better understand the impact of climate change on their investments:



Carbon Delta, a Zurich-based firm

A new metric, MSCI Climate Value-at-Risk, will be introduced

Aimed as assessing the impact of climate change on a company's market value and highlight risks within a client's portfolio











