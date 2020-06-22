India and China are still in a tense stand off - rules of engagement do not prohibit firearms use

There was a flare-up on the India - China border last week resulting in at least 20 deaths.

Media reports now that there been no disengagement between India and China
  • there have been no talks at the military level since Thursday.
  • both sides are enhancing ground and air assets in theatre
  • rules of engagement allow for firearms use

Conflict is in the area of Galwan at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a loosely defined demarcation line that separates India from China.

