India and China are still in a tense stand off - rules of engagement do not prohibit firearms use
There was a flare-up on the India - China border last week resulting in at least 20 deaths.
- India-China tensions ramp up as three Indian soldiers were killed in face-off at China border
- Indian and Chinese troops fought over border dispute, at least 20 dead
- Global Times blames Indian "arrogance and recklessness" for border tensions
- China affirms that dispute with India should be resolved via dialogue
Media reports now that there been no disengagement between India and China
- there have been no talks at the military level since Thursday.
- both sides are enhancing ground and air assets in theatre
- rules of engagement allow for firearms use
Conflict is in the area of Galwan at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a loosely defined demarcation line that separates India from China.