India and China are still in a tense stand off - rules of engagement do not prohibit firearms use

There was a flare-up on the India - China border last week resulting in at least 20 deaths.

Media reports now that there been no disengagement between India and China

there have been no talks at the military level since Thursday.



both sides are enhancing ground and air assets in theatre

rules of engagement allow for firearms use





Conflict is in the area of Galwan at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a loosely defined demarcation line that separates India from China.















