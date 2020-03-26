India announces $22.6 billion stimulus package to deal with virus fallout

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

India steps up its fiscal response on the situation

  • Looking at cash transfers, food security-related measures
  • To provide insurance to healthcare provider of up to 5 million rupees each
More and more fiscal stimulus measures are being introduced by governments everywhere amid the lockdown/containment efforts. But the question remains, is all of this enough as the virus spread continues to cast a large shadow over the world economy.

