India announces $22.6 billion stimulus package to deal with virus fallout
India steps up its fiscal response on the situation
- Looking at cash transfers, food security-related measures
- To provide insurance to healthcare provider of up to 5 million rupees each
More and more fiscal stimulus measures are being introduced by governments everywhere amid the lockdown/containment efforts. But the question remains, is all of this enough as the virus spread continues to cast a large shadow over the world economy.