India delays big exports of AstraZeneca vaccine - report

India will keep the vaccines at home

Reuters, citing sources, reports that India is delaying big shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine as cases surge at home.





Here's a look at the case count in India and you can imagine how many cases go unreported in country that big and that poor.





Meanwhile, in Italy, AstraZeneca is under fire for around 30m vaccine doses sitting in its facilities. The company now says they're waiting quality control.





There's plenty of good news in the US, UK and other rich countries on vaccine hospitalizations and deaths but there's a good argument that that broader souring in markets is about slow vaccine rollouts and more-infections variants.







The vast majority of countries are about to get hit hard, crimping global demand, especially for commodities.





