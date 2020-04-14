India extends nationwide lockdown until 3 May

Announcement by Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi





Social distancing and lockdown have benefited the nation

Citizens, states want lockdown to be extended

Need to ensure hot spots are identified, prevent new ones

To be strict about lockdown implementation

The initial 21-day lockdown period was slated to end today but as we have learned, most countries need at least one to two months to wait out the virus. Among other things, strict precautionary measures and mass testing needs to be at the forefront.





But in any case, this just means a heavier hit to the global economy as India remains on the sidelines. The country is home to 1.3 billion people, about 16.6% of the world population.



