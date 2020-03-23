India halts stocks trading as Sensex slumps by 10%, triggers circuit breaker
A rough day for AxJ equities to start the week
India stocks are the ones hit the hardest to start the week, with Singapore stocks also beaten down by over 7% in trading so far today. It's a bloodbath across the Asian market with the Hang Seng down by nearly 4% and Chinese indices closing in on 2% losses.
The only outperformer is the Nikkei, which is up by just over 2%, as Japan returns from the long weekend and the BOJ continuing to bolster the market by buying up ETFs.