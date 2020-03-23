India halts stocks trading as Sensex slumps by 10%, triggers circuit breaker

A rough day for AxJ equities to start the week











ForexLive

The only outperformer is the Nikkei, which is up by just over 2%, as Japan returns from the long weekend and the BOJ continuing to bolster the market by buying up ETFs.

India stocks are the ones hit the hardest to start the week, with Singapore stocks also beaten down by over 7% in trading so far today. It's a bloodbath across the Asian market with the Hang Seng down by nearly 4% and Chinese indices closing in on 2% losses.