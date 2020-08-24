India is phasing out equipment from Huawei and other Chinese companies from its telecoms networks
The Financial Times with the report on more moves against Huawei.
Main issue seems to be over the China-India border clashes
- no formal written ban on Chinese equipment suppliers like Huawei and ZTE, nor any public pronouncements have been made
- but key ministries have clearly indicated that local telecom service providers should avoid using Chinese equipment
The FT cites:
- “It’s open now that the government is not going to allow Chinese equipment,” a top telecom industry executive told the FT. “There is now clarity . . . It’s really game over.”