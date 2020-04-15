India says to allow factories in rural areas to start operating on 20 April - report

Bloomberg with the headlines, citing people familiar with the government order





To allow crop harvesting, procurement operations





The report above says that India will allow construction activities within municipal corporation limits starting from 20 April, but only where labor is available on site. Adding that factories in rural areas will also be allowed to recommence operations.





In many developing countries, poverty remains a major issue and if people aren't allowed to work then they have bigger problems than the fear of the virus. It is a sad scene in many of these countries where having to put food on the table is a daily struggle.





Update: India confirms some relaxation of lockdown measures starting from 20 April. Namely to allow operation of refineries, fuel transportation, port operations, e-commerce companies, construction of roads, and industrial activity in rural areas.



