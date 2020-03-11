India suspends all tourist visas over coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

India shuts down tourism

That's a big move. If anyone needs to get ahead of this, it's India.

There are currently 60 confirmed cases in the country of 1.34 billion. I can't even fathom the amount of suffering in a country like India in a total pandemic.

