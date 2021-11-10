Indications at least some Japanese firms are planning to hike prices
The latest Reuters survey of corporate Japan:
- 40% of Japanese firms plan to pass on rising global commodity costs to customers, 14% have already done so
- 44% of firms raising wages this financial year and 42% to keep pay unchanged
On the currency
- one third of firms see profits declining if current weaker yen of around 113-114 to the dollar persists
The weaker yen is a double-edged sword, its a positive for exports but not so much for importers.