Indicator of Australian Business Confidence +10.2% in October

This from the Roy Morgan Business Confidence survey for October 2021

  • +10.7pts (+10.2%) to 115.3
  • the biggest increase in Business Confidence so far during 2021
  • Business Confidence is now 16.6pts (+16.8%) higher than in October 2020 (98.7)
  • back above the long-term average of 113.8 for the first time since July 2021
The report cites:
  • comes as long-running lockdowns have ended in Greater Sydney, Greater Melbourne and the ACT. 
This is not a market-moving data release (it was out Monday) but nevertheless it all goes into the mix - and this is a good result. 

