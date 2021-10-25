Indicator of Australian Business Confidence +10.2% in October
This from the Roy Morgan Business Confidence survey for October 2021
- +10.7pts (+10.2%) to 115.3
- the biggest increase in Business Confidence so far during 2021
- Business Confidence is now 16.6pts (+16.8%) higher than in October 2020 (98.7)
- back above the long-term average of 113.8 for the first time since July 2021
The report cites:
- comes as long-running lockdowns have ended in Greater Sydney, Greater Melbourne and the ACT.
This is not a market-moving data release (it was out Monday) but nevertheless it all goes into the mix - and this is a good result.