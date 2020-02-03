Indonesia reportedly to suspend imports of food, beverages from China







ForexLive

For some context, China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and Indonesia imported around $44 billion of non-oil and gas products from China last year - representing about 30% of such imports into the country.

Update: The suspension is said to be temporary and further details will be discussed and revealed in due time, according to the Indonesian trade minister.





I wouldn't take this lightly as it could start a ripple effect across the region (although I would pin the risk as low) and weigh more heavily on global trade.