Indonesia reportedly to suspend imports of food, beverages from China
Bloomberg with the headlinesThey were already contemplating it last week but it looks like Indonesia may very well be following through on the matter.
I wouldn't take this lightly as it could start a ripple effect across the region (although I would pin the risk as low) and weigh more heavily on global trade.
For some context, China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and Indonesia imported around $44 billion of non-oil and gas products from China last year - representing about 30% of such imports into the country.
Update: The suspension is said to be temporary and further details will be discussed and revealed in due time, according to the Indonesian trade minister.